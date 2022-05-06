Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

WTE opened at C$33.86 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5099999 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

