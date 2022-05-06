WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $561.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will post $561.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.30 million and the lowest is $557.70 million. WEX reported sales of $459.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 472.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $162.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

