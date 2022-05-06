WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,051 ($25.62).

SMWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($27.23) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,411 ($17.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,923.50 ($24.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,467.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,519.04.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($8,919.43).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

