Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

