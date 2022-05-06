Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE WLL opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,044,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

