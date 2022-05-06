William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $156.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $229,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 8.4% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,703,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AGCO by 1,632.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

