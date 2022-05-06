William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

NYSE SMG opened at $109.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $247.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

