William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

NYSE:ITT opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. ITT has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,095,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,176,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

