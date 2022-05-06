William Blair Comments on Addus HomeCare Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.65. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.