William Blair Comments on Sealed Air Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Sealed Air stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

