William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Global Industrial stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 82.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 215.8% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

