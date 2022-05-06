William Blair Weighs in on BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BigCommerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $18.91 on Friday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 72.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after acquiring an additional 439,216 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,437 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

