William Blair Weighs in on Invitae Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Invitae in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

NVTA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

NVTA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 213,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,301. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 38.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

