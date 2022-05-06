William Blair Weighs in on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.71.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.67. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $210.62 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,237,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

