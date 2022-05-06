Wingstop Inc. (WING) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Wingstop has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wingstop by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Wingstop by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.16.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

