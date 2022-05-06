Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wingstop from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.16.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $454,000.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.