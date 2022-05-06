Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

WIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 15,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. Wipro has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Wipro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

