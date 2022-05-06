Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “
Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.
Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.
