Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Matthew Briers Sells 31,156 Shares

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.96), for a total transaction of £123,689.32 ($154,515.08).

LON WISE opened at GBX 371.20 ($4.64) on Friday. Wise plc has a twelve month low of GBX 371.20 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 471.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 629.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.31) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 700 ($8.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

