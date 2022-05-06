WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of WKEY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,909. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKEY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

