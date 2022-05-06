Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given New €109.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €104.00 ($109.47) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Wolters Kluwer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €105.00 ($110.53) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($102.11) to €98.00 ($103.16) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $92.92 and a twelve month high of $119.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

