Workspace Group’s (WKP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.37) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 920 ($11.49).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 623 ($7.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($12.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 676.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 771.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.