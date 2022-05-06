World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Announces Earnings Results

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWE opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

