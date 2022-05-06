Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $24.75 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.