Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,111. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.