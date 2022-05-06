XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.81.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 178,804 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $54.58 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.