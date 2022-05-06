YASKAWA Electric Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

YASKY stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.39. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $67.21 and a one year high of $111.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22.

About YASKAWA Electric (Get Rating)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.