YASKAWA Electric Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
About YASKAWA Electric (Get Rating)
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.
