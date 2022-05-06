Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $124.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.