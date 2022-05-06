Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Shares of YUM opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.79. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

