Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.06 Billion

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.92 billion to $16.19 billion. Accenture posted sales of $13.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $62.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.66 billion to $62.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $68.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.72 billion to $70.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $298.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.47 and its 200 day moving average is $347.64. Accenture has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.