Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $10.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.