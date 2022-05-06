Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.56 billion. Intuit posted sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $409.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.11 and a 200 day moving average of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

