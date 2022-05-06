Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $187.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.29 million and the lowest is $185.70 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $178.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $759.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.18 million to $773.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $795.32 million, with estimates ranging from $756.11 million to $824.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 79.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 592.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NNN opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
