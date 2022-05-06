Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $84.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $95.49 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $99.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $378.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $423.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $489.58 million, with estimates ranging from $373.66 million to $591.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

