Zacks: Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to report $276.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.39 million. Abiomed reported sales of $252.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD opened at $272.25 on Friday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.45.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Abiomed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Abiomed by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 3,995.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

