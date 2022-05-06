Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.46 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

