Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $122.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.70 million and the lowest is $122.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $417.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $426.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $278.21 million, with estimates ranging from $269.80 million to $286.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.89). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.