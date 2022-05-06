Zacks: Analysts Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) will announce sales of $31.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $32.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $29.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $126.90 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.55 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $138.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,807,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

