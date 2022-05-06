Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) to post $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the lowest is $3.91 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $208.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

