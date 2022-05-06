Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII opened at $213.52 on Friday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $210.29 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.