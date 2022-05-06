Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) to report sales of $38.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.94 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $164.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $167.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.45 million, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $341.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

PACB stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.