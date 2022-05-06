Zacks: Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will report $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.71.

ROK stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $210.62 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.67.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

