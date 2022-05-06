Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $762.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $762.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $774.90 million and the lowest is $750.80 million. Carter’s reported sales of $746.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.27. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,745,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 750,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.