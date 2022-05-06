Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce sales of $38.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.45 billion to $40.65 billion. General Motors reported sales of $34.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $155.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.75 billion to $162.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $165.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $161.65 billion to $172.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.95 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

