Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. RenaissanceRe reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $146.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

