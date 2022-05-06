Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) will report $23.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. First Bank posted sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $92.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.35 million, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $98.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,507,000.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

