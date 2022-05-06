Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $238.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.15 million. Life Storage reported sales of $187.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $954.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.10 million to $976.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.30 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

