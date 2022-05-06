Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will report $3.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $9.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $0.51 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.