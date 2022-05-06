Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. Stryker posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Shares of SYK opened at $241.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.08. Stryker has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

