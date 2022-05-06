Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $971.66 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $725.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 240.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

